WIN! Nestlé Professional has launched a new range of meat-free alternatives: Harvest Gourmet™

Nestlé launches ‘Harvest Gourmet’ plant-based range for Restaurants

As more South African’s shift to a plant-based diet, Harvest Gourmet™, Nestlé Professional’s new meat-free alternative, answers the call of Flexitarians who want to eat less meat but don’t want to feel like they are eating vegetables.

While South Africans continue to identify themselves largely as a meat loving nation, a significant proportion of people would like to eat less than they currently consume.

And, almost half of those who identify themselves as meat-eaters admit that they have bought plant-based meat alternative products over the past three months.

The shift in mindset mirrors a rising global movement towards meat-free alternatives as consumers become more conscious of the health, taste, and environmental effects of their food choices.

‘Plant based’ food is food considered to consist largely or solely of vegetables, grains, pulses, or other foods derived from plants, rather than animal products.[1]

Today, the interest in plant proteins has broadened beyond vegans and vegetarians, with a newly recognized cohort, Flexitarians who are interested in eating less meat but don’t want to feel as though they are eating vegetables, rising in prominence.

In addition, new studies are showing that more than half of Millennials are adopting plant-based diets.[2]

“Nestlé’s new range of meat-free alternatives Harvest Gourmet™ provides an opportunity for South Africans to have access to tastier and healthier choices.

The plant-based meal solutions product line comprises vegan burgers patties, schnitzels and chargrilled pieces which can be added to a variety of dishes including wraps, sandwiches, pasta dishes and salads”, says Shamir Sookdeo, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Professional, East and Southern Africa Region.

The company’s extensive network of over 300 experts, including food technologists, scientists, chefs and food service professionals, have worked together to perfect the right taste, texture and appearance to provide menu options that do not compromise on flavour or experience.

Harvest Gourmet™ products include Harvest Gourmet™, Chargrilled pieces, a versatile pre-cooked product with authentic Smokey taste; Sensational Harvest Gourmet™, Burger, a Plant-Based burger that delivers the same juicy taste and texture to a meat burger; and Harvest Gourmet™, Schnitzel which combines a crispy crump coating on the outside with a juicy, tender flavour on the inside.

Harvest Gourmet™, is available currently at Buns Out restaurants in Johannesburg. Foodservice managers interested in Harvest Gourmet for your menu, contact the Nestlé Professional team at https://www.nestleprofessional.co.za/harvest-gourmet.

To get an update on places to find the products visit Nestlé Professional ESAR on Facebook and Linkedn.

