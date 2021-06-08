Competitions
8 Jun 2021
WIN! Elevate your taste with TANQUERAY this #WorldGinDay

WIN 1 of 2 prizes: a TANQUERAY #WorldGin hamper valued over R3000 OR a picnic basket valued at R2500!

Prize 1: Tanqueray hamper includes:

  1. 2x Tanqueray T10 bottles
  2. 2x Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla bottles
  3. 2x Copa glasses
  4. 1x Tanqueray box

OR Prize 2:

  1. 1x picnic basket

Strike a pose with your Tanqueray cocktail. Snap it. Post it. Win it. Don’t forget to tag us using #UnmistakablyTanqueray.

Drink responsibly. Not for persons under the age of 18.

Competition closes Sunday, 13 June 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below:

Tanqueray Elevate Comp

