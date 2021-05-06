Look & feel your best this winter – WIN with BE BRIGHT

Citizen Reporter

Be Bright and beat the winter blues

This winter, use collagen to help you look and feel your best and give your immune system a boost

Fine lines around your eyes? Hair and nails feeling dry and brittle? Your morning exercise routine not as easy as it used to be? While these are all signs of ageing, there are ways to counteract them and keep looking good and feeling great this winter. One of the easiest is to take a collagen supplement on a daily basis.

What is collagen?

There’s been a lot of talk lately about collagen, but what is it exactly? Collagen is a protein produced naturally in the body which forms an essential part of the structure of healthy blood vessels, the digestive tract, bones, tendons, cartilage, muscles, joints, hair, nails and skin. Collagen is also found in teeth and the connective tissue in the gums and jaw.

Why do you need it

As you age your body produces less and less collagen, resulting in those fine lines and wrinkles, dry, brittle hair, weak nails and aching joints. This is where collagen supplements come in. One of the easiest ways to look and feel your best is to include collagen in your diet on a daily basis. As collagen production starts to slow down while you’re in your 20s, it’s advisable to start supplementing your diet with collagen before the collagen-based structures in your body have had a chance to weaken and break down. But it’s never too late, in fact, there’s no time like the present.

How to introduce Collagen into your diet

Foods such chicken, eggs and bone broth can provide extra collagen, but a more convenient method is to use a hydrolysed form such as Be Bright’s Pure Collagen Powder (starting from R290 for the small jar) which makes it easy for your body to absorb it quickly.

“You need a minimum of 10g (one heaped tablespoon), preferably 20g, of our pure collagen powder every day to make a difference. Though you can take higher doses per day, it’s not necessary unless you have a severe issue, like a broken bone, which needs intense intervention,” says Leanne Rohrs, founder of Be Bright, a company specialising in health supplements. “It must be taken over an extended period to achieve good results which you can expect to see and feel within three to 12 weeks depending on your existing collagen structures.”

Including it in your diet is simple. Mix the powder into yoghurt or a smoothie, sprinkle it over cereal, stir into orange juice or a cup of tea or coffee and add it to soups, stews and gravies. Because it’s heat stable, you can also use it when baking muffins, banana bread, protein bars and biscuits. You’ll find loads of recipes that include collagen powder on the internet.

However, to get the full benefits, it’s essential the powder is completely dissolved. So, if you’re adding it to something cold, first mix it in a small amount of warm water. And the good news is that as it’s a protein, it’ll help you to feel full.

Be Bright’s hydrolysed collagen powder comes in different sizes. The large 750g jar will last you just over two months, the smaller 350g jar just over a month. “This means that taking collagen will only cost you around R13 a day,” says Leanne. And refills are available.

A tip from the Be Bright team: To enhance the absorption of hydrolysed collagen powder and speed up the rebuilding of your own collagen, take a daily dose of Vitamin C.

Make sure its natural

If you’re taking a supplement every day, look for one that’s totally natural. Be Bright’s Pure Hydrolysed Collagen Powder is of bovine source and meets the highest international quality standards. It doesn’t contain sugar, sweeteners, carbohydrates, GMOs, flavourings, preservatives or fillers and is Halal certified at source. The packaging is also reusable and recyclable (aside from the sticker on the jar). However, as it includes bovine ingredients, it’s not suitable for vegans or vegetarians.

Gut health

Boosting the immune system and staying healthy is on everyone’s minds at the moment. One of the main benefits of collagen supplements is they help to maintain the health and function of the intestines. This means the body is able to absorb the necessary nutrients and vitamins from your diet ensuring your immune system is strong enough to fight off infections such as winter colds and flu.

Energy and fitness

In the colder months it’s important to keep exercising to maintain flexibility and fitness and encourage blood circulation which in turn keeps you warm. Here collagen plays a vital role in maintaining and building lean muscle and helps you to burn fat as well. Another benefit is that its regenerative properties support and enhance the health of bones, joints, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. The result is a reduction in joint inflammation relieving the aches and pains associated with stiff joints and arthritis.

Calling all pet lovers

Anyone with an ageing pet, cat or dog, will be delighted to know that a daily dose of collagen can do wonders for their stiff joints as well. All you need to do is sprinkle a tablespoonful over their food every day. This will also assist with their digestion, stimulate the appetite and promote a healthy skin and coat.

About Be Bright

Be Bright is a health supplement company based in Durban. It’s run by an all-women team who are obsessed with their customers and are uncompromising when it comes to the quality of their products. Be Bright products are conveniently available online at bebright.co.za and at Woolworths woolworths.co.za in the Beauty/Well-being section.

The benefits of Collagen

Works to improves skin hydration and elasticity, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles.

Boosts the condition of hair, nails and teeth and promotes strength and growth.

Assists with the healing of acne and minimises scars.

Supports the strengthening of joints, relieving aches and pains and the symptoms of arthritis.

Assists in shortening injury recovery time and encourages healing.

Supports and repairs the digestive tract so that nutrients and vitamins are absorbed from the food you eat, boosting the immune system so you’re able to fight off infections such as colds and flu.

DISCLAIMER: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The product mentioned is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure any form of disease or illness. Seek advice from a healthcare practitioner if you have any medical condition. Discontinue use should any adverse reactions occur.

For more information: www.bebright.co.za

