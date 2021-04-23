WIN This Mother’s Day with CARNIVAL CITY

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a family meal voucher at any restaurant valued at R800 at Carnival City and pampering goodies from The Body Shop valued at R400.

Spoil mom with a delicious Mother’s Day lunch at the Carnival City hotel dining area on Sunday, 9 May 2021 from 12.30pm.

Families can make a day of it and spend time playing a round of ten-pin bowling or some arcade games before heading off to the hotel to enjoy a lovely three-course lunch with a wide variety of delightful dishes to choose from.

Indulge in one of the tasty starters such as a butternut velouté, a scrumptious chicken salad or some smoked salmon with avocado cream, mint oil and salad greens.

The main is a plated buffet including pilaf rice, steamed mixed vegetables, cauliflower and broccoli gratin, roast potato fondant, spicy chicken curry, traditional beef goulash, roast lamb with jus and grilled linefish with a lemon butter sauce.

For something sweet, enjoy le chocolate mousse, malva pudding or a berry cheesecake.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Sunday, 9 May 2021 TIME: From 12.30pm until 3.30pm COST: R340 per person and R180 for kids under the age of 12 years VENUE: Carnival City – Hotel Dining Area Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540

For bookings, please email nontembiso.mnyamana@suninternational.com or call 011-898-7027 from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be limited seating and therefore bookings are essential.

All health and safety protocols will be followed and guests must wear masks and complete a health questionnaire upon arrival.

