Competitions 17.3.2021 03:50 pm

Free Large Geldhof Bunny: Join Premium

Receive a Large Geldhof Bunny when you buy a 1-month Premium membership to The Citizen Premium.

Enjoy unrestricted access to The Citizen Premium and read The Citizen e-Paper daily (Mon-Sat) wherever you are, for only R50 per month.

Get your one-month Premium membership to The Citizen Premium today.

Offer valid from 17 March 2021, while stocks last, and is limited to new monthly memberships only. If not available at the time of collection, large bunnies may be substituted with chocolates of the same value.

How to claim your Bunny

To claim your Bunny, use the discount code EASTER when checking out. Click on “Have coupon” and enter your coupon code: EASTER

Only purchases made using the discount code will be eligible for this offer.

Coupon_example

Join Premium today:

For only R50/month you get:

  1. Quality journalism
  2. Exclusive columnists
  3. Free e-Paper & benefits
  4. Automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions

The offer is not transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules, as published on citizen.co.za, apply. Qualifying members to collect their bunny from a designated Geldhof store. 

(T&Cs apply) – Coupon can’t be used in conjunction with other coupons.

