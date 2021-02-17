WIN with XIAOMI

Prize includes:

1x Xiaomi Redmi 9 Smartphone

1x Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

1x Xiaomi t-shirt

1x Xiaomi Mi Bunny

1x Xiaomi gift box

Xiaomi the Love This February

The words of Burt Bacharach have never rung truer, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”

Global technology leader Xiaomi is committed to building amazing products at affordable prices to let everyone in the world access innovative technology.

The Citizen, in partnership with Xiaomi SA, is giving away a Xiaomi hamper valued at R5000 so you can fall in love with Xiaomi this February.

The hamper will include the Xiaomi Redmi 9, a Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Xiaomi goodies.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9, which launched in 2020, is the first Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera set up. The Redmi 9 helps capture life’s special moments, whether you’re looking to take a quick snap, wide-angle group shot, close-up with stunning details, or beautiful portrait photos, the Redmi 9 has you covered. The device also integrates fun and creativity into the photography experience with premium camera features, including Kaleidoscope and Palm Shutter. Through Xiaomi’s commitment to aesthetic value, you can be creative and express yourself while using a fashionable device equipped with an outstanding quad-camera with great photo and video quality.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is another must have for any home. This portable device allows you to stream your favourite programmes anytime, anywhere. The Mi TV Stick is small enough to easily fit in your pocket. Forget about cables! Plug the stick into any TV, monitor or projector with an HDMI port to turn it into a smart TV!

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core. With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world’s leading consumer IoT platform, with 271 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 markets around the world.

In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to last year. It also ranked 7th among internet companies on the list. In May 2020, the company made the Forbes Global 2000 List again, and its ranking jumped to 384th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index.

For more information about the company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/

Competition closes Wednesday, 17 March 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Xiaomi Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

Suburb *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.