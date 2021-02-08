WIN this Valentine’s Day with AMARULA Raspberry Chocolate!

Amarula defines #ALittleSomethingSomething about Africa in new brand film

The enigma of Africa is hard to define. A continent with many significant characteristics and a rich history, offering unique experiences and memories to those lucky enough to set foot on its soil – it is undeniable that there is something very special about Africa. It can be something we feel, smell or taste, in the stories we tell, the human connections we make, the clothes we wear, something we say or something we create.

Amarula Cream Liqueur, a unique offering from South Africa has traditionally been known as an after-dinner treat reserved for special occasion. But when considering the flavour and taste of Amarula and Africa there is no single occasion or box to put it in. Distell recently launched a new brand film to bring to life and showcase not only the versatility of Amarula but also #ALittleSomethingSomething about Africa.

“We started right at the beginning and challenged ourselves to think about the essence of Africa, what it means to us. When we started to try and explain it to each other it became apparent that there are no simple descriptions to explain Africa to one another. The one thing we could all agree to is that we all feel something when we think of Africa, we all remember something when we think of Africa and we all love something dearly about Africa. At this point we had to agree that #ALittleSomethingSomething will be the only way to describe Africa and to tap into our target audience and to enable them to recall ‘something’ for themselves,” says Felix Kessel, Executive Creative Director at Grey and Creative Lead at WPP’s agency for Distell, Team Liquid.

The new commercial, directed by Eggs Films, defines Amarula as the little something something that is part of the bond between two lovers navigating their way through a long-distance relationship. Amarula is there for the late-night talks, the celebrations, the quarrels, delicious meals and cocktails, and career success.

“Maru, our heroine, unpacks contemporary Africa through her artistic day to day life, environment, vibrant colours and the people around her, while Joe is worlds away experiencing that inevitable tug that Africa exerts,” added Kessel. “Never failing to stay in touch and share their worlds, it is a happy moment when Joe gets to head back to Africa.”

The film leaves you almost imagining what will come next for these two, the homecoming, the late afternoon talks, the cocktails with friends, decadent deserts late at night, lounging next to the pool, a festive season feast with family and friends – all in the company of Amarula Cream Liqueur. Any occasion is suited for Amarula as a perfect serve or as part of a delicious cocktail, meal, or dessert.

Mncedisi “Junior” Jekwa, Distell’s Marketing Lead for Brandy & Liqueurs adds that, “Similar to how Africa is a collective of experiences made up of its people, its culture and nature, Amarula is made from real Marula fruit, grown in the wild and harvested only in sub-Saharan Africa, working in partnership with local communities and wildlife conservations. Amarula is Africa in a bottle and the Marula fruit is that little something something, that Amarula brings to the world. Amarula is the perfect accompaniment for those everyday occasions that connect and bring people together, to share in life’s simple pleasures. The new TVC is one step in our journey to bringing a new and modern expression to our Amarula story, while maintaining the warmth, vibrancy and optimism of Africa, and the unwavering quality taste that Amarula delivers.”

Competition closes Sunday, 21 February 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Amarula Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

Suburb *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.