Get your matric results on The Citizen and WIN one of two bursaries worth R35 000 each!

If you’ve been thinking about broadening your horizons and getting a better qualification behind your name, we have the perfect opportunity for you.

Boston City Campus and Business College is giving away an academic scholarship to two lucky winners to each study for an Accredited Higher Certificate. These Certificates are full qualifications, providing basic entry-level skills in over 13 different disciplines, and they carry CHE accreditation.

All you have to do to enter, is to register to receive your matric results right here on The Citizen. Simply complete the form below. ENTER NOW this opportunity ends 28 February 2021 at midnight.

Results from the Independent Examinations Board will be available on Citizen.co.za on 19 February 2021 and the Umalusi matric results will be available on 23 February 2021.

For more articles, or to view your DBE matric results, click here. The results will be made available at 6am on 23 February 2021.

Not sure what you want to study?

Worried about having to take time off work to study? You don’t have to! You can study online, at home, at the office, or at the campus in the evenings and on Saturdays when they are open.

If you just finished matric and are not sure what you want to do with your future, Boston City Campus’s Career Compass programme will help guide you in the right direction.

The assessment will help you explore things such as:

Do you want to work regular office hours or extended hours?

Work with numbers?

Work with people?

Work alone?

Work as a member of a team?

Are you creative? Do you wish to enter the working world as a technician, web designer, programmer or administrator?

Your results are available immediately after taking the assessment, ranking them from the most suited career options for you to the least, based on your interests.

This assessment is available to anyone at no cost – whether you have already applied to study at Boston, or even if you’re just looking around to find the best price and higher education institution that suits your needs and budget.

Click here to take the assessment.

Available courses

Times have changed and we need to adapt to those changes. It makes no sense to study something that’s not relevant to the modern times in which we are living and working. You’ll be wasting your time and money. That’s why Boston City Campus and Business College is in constant communication with various industries to talk about the skills companies need. They also constantly update course material and introduce new courses such as Cloud computing to keep graduates in line with the demand from the workplace.

If you’re a graduate wanting to study further, Boston also now offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management. Graduates with any undergrad degree are eligible to apply, so teachers who want to change careers, as well as BA graduates who have decided the corporate world looks very attractive to them, can pursue management studies along with accounting and financial management graduates. A Bachelor’s degree (in any field) is your ticket to postgraduate, advanced knowledge of business and general management.

