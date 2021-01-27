WIN with SMOOCH SKIN

Hampers include a full set of Smooch Skin serums:

1x (H2)Oh-My! Hydration Serum 1x Forever Young Anti-Aging Serum 1x Honeymoon Glow Brightening Serum

Smooch Skincare: Taking Over One Shelfie At A Time

Millennials have radically reshaped the beauty and personal care industry. On the hunt for the perfect,

Instagram-worthy glow, they demand authenticity and a means of self expression and self-love. Smooch

Skincare speaks directly to this and offers an affordable triad of #shelfieworthy serums that brings a dewy, youthful glow to the masses.

The millennial-targeted range boasts skincare solutions like their intensive hydrating serum (H2) OH MY!, brightening serum Honeymoon Glow and the ultimate anti-aging serum Forever Young. As well as having product names that will catch the eyes of savvy shoppers who prioritise self-care, the beautiful packaging stands out with their lovable approach to whimsical colour and fun tag lines.

Millennial skincare is undoubtedly having its moment. Once being a generation that was offered a simple cleanse, tone and moisturise regime are now being introduced to the trendy chit-chat around anti-aging (for those who are yet to see the sag).

Considered the generation that sparked the self-care movement, many pride themselves on having elaborate skincare rituals. However Smooch Skincare offers a range that is natural, cruelty free and formulated with the most precise ingredient combinations that ensure the ultimate goal of being a #shelfieworthy brand is achieved, by providing glowing, Instagram-worthy dreamy skincare that is loved and relevant.

“Smooch offers skincare for the generation that sparked the self-care movement. We stand by our values, of being an authentic a #shelfieworthy brand that is in the feel-good business and always believes in a little magic.” says Alisha Ramasar, founder and modern -day Wonder Woman.

You can shop Smooch Skincare at www.smooch.store as well as on www.takealot.co.za and www.zando.co.za.

Follow @smooch.skincare on Facebook and Instagram for more skincare tips and product information.

Competition closes Tuesday, 16 February 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Smooch Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

Suburb *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.