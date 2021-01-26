Competitions 26.1.2021 02:21 pm

Join Citizen Premium: Win one of 5 online shopping vouchers worth R500

The Citizen

Get unrestricted access to The Citizen Premium and read The Citizen e-Paper daily (Mon-Sat) wherever you are from less than R1 a day.

Subscribe to The Citizen Premium between 26 to 30 January 2021 and automatically stand a chance to win one of our daily R500 online shopping vouchers when you buy a 3 or 12 month Premium membership.

PLUS all Premium member automatically go into the all competitions on citizen.co.za.

Want to know more about our Premium journalism? Click here to visit the section.

To join Premium today visit shop.citizen.co.za.

 

Competition closes at midnight 30 January 2021.

The prize is not transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za apply.

This oﬀer is only valid for all Premium memberships purchased between 26 and 30 January 2021. (T&Cs apply)


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition