Competitions 9.12.2020 11:27 am

WIN designated driver Uber vouchers with AWARE.ORG

Stand a chance to WIN 1 of 3 Uber vouchers for you and 4 friends valued at R1000! Each winner will receive 5x R200 Uber vouchers.

Consider the lives you hold in your hands when you drink and get behind the wheel this festive season. Stand a chance to win a R1000 Uber voucher, for you and four friends to share and get home safely. *Ts&Cs apply. #AwareOfTomorrow#NeverDrinkAndDrive

Visit www.aware.org.za

Watch campaign commercial here: https://youtu.be/LRbhiy5DIJM

Competition closes Sunday, 20 December 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

