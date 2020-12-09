WIN with MALFY GIN!

Malfy Gin celebrates the best of the good life

Just in the time for the summer and holiday season is a gin that is bringing an Italian flair to everyday life. An Italian gin, Malfy means a greeting, in celebration of a good life.

Joining the Malfy brand are affluent influencers Kefilwe Mabote, K Naomi and Tshego Manche, who mark a lifestyle filled with aspirational food, travel and fashion.

Malfy launched its first-ever brand campaign launch in South Africa in November. Mabote, Naomi and Manche were announced as the brand’s ambassadors at the dazzling event at the Palazzo in Montecasino.

The Malfy Almalfi Coast embodies the signature tranquillity, leisure and style of the Italians. The gins are complemented by their signature flavours of blood oranges, coastal lemons and pink grapefruit.

Malfy marketing manager, Grant Hendricks, said: “Made in Italy is a label that’s respected around the world, it’s a label that’s known for quality, great craftsmanship and for luxury. Malfy is not only made in Italy, at our distillery in Moncalieri, just outside the city of Torino but every bottle proudly carries our GQDI stamp which stands for Gin di Qualità Distillato in Italia, which simply means “quality gin distilled in Italy”.

“The brand also carries with it a piece of the sunny Amalfi Coast wherever it’s enjoyed and today the spirit of Amalfi has landed on South African shores.”

Gin Rosa Gin and Tonic recipe

Ingredients

50ml Mafly Gin Rosa

150ml Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic

Slice of pink grapefruit and rosemary sprig

How to

Build the ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary.

For a low calorie alternative, replace the tonic with soda.

Malfy Gin is not for persons under the age of 18.

