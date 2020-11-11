WIN with AUTHENTICITY Designer Wear!

Authenticity Designer Wear is a unisex urban wear brand that is versatile and on trend. The colour theme for the Summer Range is blue, nude and black and has a bespoke range of designs, with a limited number of items per design. The exclusive range goes for sale online at midnight on launch day! Set your calendars.
Sports set includes:
- 1x cycling shorts style bottom and
- 1x racerback t-shirt/top
The launch party is on 28 November 2020 at 27 Boxes in Melville Johannesburg.
Competition closes Wednesday, 18 November 2020 at midnight.
Competition will run online only. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.
