WIN with el JIMADOR 100% tequila!

el Jimador 100% Agave, 100% Real Tequila Launches Gift Pack in Time for the Festive Season

The perfect gift for the tequila lover!

el Jimador 100% agave tequila has launched a limited release, gift pack just in time for Summer.

The pack includes:

1x 750ml bottle of el Jimador Reposado 100% agave tequila, produced and bottled In Mexico, along with 2x complimentary skull-shaped double shot glasses, for the perfect tequila moment best enjoyed with friends.

Ideal for those long summer days, house-party fiestas and delicious tequila cocktail making sessions, el Jimador 100% agave tequila is a must-have on any bar trolly or shelf this festive season.

The pack is the perfect all-in-one gift for any tequila fan, for that special someone celebrating a milestone, or as a gift from you to you. A great way to kick-start your home-bar or drinks area. This could be the start of great memories, shared over a round of 100% agave, 100% real tequila making the time together with friends, that much more memorable.

100% Estate bottled, 100% agave and 100% natural. Every drop of el Jimador tequila is made from 100% blue Weber agave with no fillers or colourants resulting in a natural, smoother and more flavoursome taste profile that can be enjoyed as an ice cold shot or in a delicious classic margarita cocktail.

The gift pack is available at all leading liquor retailers across the country, while stocks last.

For more information on el Jimador and the perfect tequila cocktail recipe visit: www.eljimador.com or check out Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eljimadorza/

Not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Please savour responsibly.

Copyright 2020. el Jimador is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

