Win with Woodford Reserve

Looking for the perfect gift this festive season, why not gift an exquisite bourbon from the Woodford Reserve distillery?

The amber liquid is built around flavour. Woodford Reserve is more than a spirit, it’s a spectacle. With more than 200 detectable flavour notes – 212 to be exact. The perfectly balanced taste comprises bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice and fruit and floral notes. It’s more than a bourbon. It’s a sensorial experience. Not only how it tastes, but how it smells, makes you feel or just looks in a glass.

What’s more the gift pack comes with a 750ml bottle of Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select and a 200ml bottle of Angostura so you can stir-up your very own Old-Fashioned cocktail.

Whether you’re an avid whisk(e)y drinker or new to whisk(e)y, bourbon is on the rise and you won’t go wrong by adding this premium bottle to any discerning whisk(e)y drinkers collection.

Woodford Reserve comes from the home of Bourbon, Kentucky in the USA. The distillery, one of the oldest and smallest distilleries, located in Woodford County, and with only a small production facility, the emphasis is on quality rather than quantity. Each bottle is uniquely identified with both batch and bottle number included. The whiskey is a beautifully rounded and brilliant Bourbon, which works especially well in an Old-Fashioned cocktail, but is also outstanding sipped neat or on the rocks.

Each kit includes:

1x 750ml bottle of Woodford Reserve Distillers Select 1x whisky tumbler and 1x 200ml bottle of Angostura Bitters

Make Your Own Woodford Old Fashioned:

Woodford is particularly suited to the Old Fashioned, a classic American bourbon cocktail steeped in history. A sophisticated blend of bourbon, bitters and sugar, the Old-Fashioned cocktail has roots that go all the way back to the 1800s!

Ingredients Method 50 ml Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select 1 tsp brown sugar 2 dashes bitters Orange zest (for garnish) Add ingredients to a mixing glass. Add ice to mixing glass and serving glass. Stir ingredients for 30-40 secs. Strain into serving glass. Garnish with a lightly expressed orange peel.

The Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select and Angostura gift pack is available online via takealot.com; yuppiechef.com and ngf.co.za at a recommended retail selling price from R399 per gift box, while stocks last.

For more information visit: https://www.woodfordreserve.com/ or visit Facebook at facebook.com/woodfordreserve or Instagram at instagram.com/woodfordreserve/

#WOODFORDRESREVE

Not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Crafted carefully. Enjoy responsibly.

Copyright 2020. Woodford Reserve is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

