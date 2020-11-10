WIN & livestream a November Wineland Concert Series with DISTELL & E-Stream!

DISTELL TAKES FREE-TO-AIR E-STREAM PLATFORM ON THE ROAD WITH LIVE-IN-ACTION

WINELAND CONCERTS IN NOVEMBER

Saturday 14 and 21 November

Distell will be bringing the party into your home from a magnificent Cape wineland setting on Saturday 14 and 21 November – the dates of the free-to-air E-stream shows that are fast becoming a monthly calendar highlight for lovers of House, Hip-Hop and the Amapiano music genres. For the first time since this popular monthly live-stream show series kicked off shortly after the onset of the COVID 19 Lockdown in April, fans will have the option of heading out to soak up the vibe and enjoy the action ‘live’ on stage in a breath-taking setting.

The House of JC Le Roux in Stellenbosch will be the place to be on Saturday, 14 November, when an impressive line-up of local entertainers will take to the stage. Acts include DJ Duo TwinzSpin, DJ and radio personality Kyeezi, The Black Ties – led by Chad Saaiman, ‘Your Girlfriends favorite DJ’ Garth B, and many other legendary Cape Town DJ’s – and those who opt to stay at home and enjoy the show on the Big Screen in the comfort of their own home, will definitely not be missing out on the music or the vibe.

On Saturday, 21 November it’s time to head out to the Durbanville Hills vineyards where the music starts at midday at the Durbanville Hills Wine Estate. With a line-up of DJ’s that includes Jason Spikes, and the cool House grooves of Dj TP Nala PISCE behind the decks, and MC Tyrone Paulsen from popular local radio station Heart FM behind the microphone, this is set to be a concert to remember – and for those who love the idea of getting down to the music in a vineyard setting on a perfect summer day, it’s essential to book beforehand as space is limited – and everyone is advised to please take care to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The House of JC Le Roux concert can be viewed on the Distell E-Stream Facebook page from 09:00 to 19:00 on 14 November and the Durbanville Hills concert from 12:00 to 22:00 on 21 November. The shows are also accessible on YouTube, MixCloud, Twitch and the SA Music Library’s e-platforms. Entry is free for both concerts, and those taking the trip out into the winelands, are advised to book in advance for tastings or a restaurant meal at either destination. Concert-goers can call each brand home directly to make a booking: Bookings for House of JC Le Roux can be made on 021 865 8200 and for Durbanville Hills on 021 558 1300 – or book via their respective websites on www.jcleroux.co.za or www.durbanvillehills.co.za. Entry into the Durbanville Hills wine farm is on Tygervalley Road and free parking is available on site.

The Distell E-Stream initiative was launched in April 2020 with the objective of establishing a free-to-air platform that would provide quality entertainment to South Africans who were largely cash-strapped due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 Lockdown, while providing a steady stream of revenue to artists and others in the industry. This initiative created consistent employment for a sizeable sector of the Cape Town entertainment industry over the peak lockdown months, and currently employs over 50 people per month.

Distell Regional Trade Marketing Manager Phila Mabuza is the man driving this initiative forward. He says, ‘Strategic partnerships with local radios stations have been key to the success of this initiative which reaches over 200 000 people per month. Partnerships with more industry role players are key to shaping it and taking it into the future – we are proud to partner with two of the Cape Winelands’ premium destinations – the House of JC Le Roux and the Durbanville Hills Wine Estate – for our November show series.’

‘This will be the first of our shows where fans have the option of watching their favourite musicians and DJs rock it out live on stage or on the Big Screen at home. With this new approach – a hybrid of both live-streaming and limited attendance – which looks to be the way of the future, we will be emphasizing COVID 19 safety protocol as a top priority, as we’ve done over the past six months,’ he asserts.

‘Whether you decide to enjoy the Distell E-Stream November concerts in a magnificent winelands setting, or on the patio at home with your crew, enjoy your favourite drink safely and responsibly,’ he adds.

All E-stream shows can be viewed online at: https://www.facebook.com/estreamcpt/

Alternatively, download the SA Music Library app from the Play Store. Look out for the YouTube and Mix Cloud links on the E-Stream CPT Facebook page at estreamcpt. These are activated an hour prior to each show. To be part of the conversation during the shows follow E-Stream CPT on Instagram at #estreamcpt; or on Facebook @estreamcpt.

The Distell team supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to go slow, stay safe and consume alcohol responsibly, wherever they may be. Alcohol Not for sale to Persons under the age of 18 years

For further information about the upcoming live stream visit: https://www.facebook.com/estreamcpt/ or https://www.distell.co.za/newsroom/

