WIN with HER Wine Collection!

The power of eight dedicated South African Women expressed in a bottle, HER!

The HER collection is the first branded wine to come out of Adama Wines, an all-women run company that has been selling their wine, by bulk and store partnerships, over the last three years. The name was chosen as a representation of our sisters, mothers, daughters, and grandmothers. The women in our lives who strive to make the world a better place by the day and retire to an intricate and, rather modestly priced, bottle of HER wine with family and friends. HER is a brand that relates to the everyday struggle of powerful and graceful women from all strides of life, it’s either you know one or you are one.

During harvest season, usually in the first quarter of the year, the grapes for the new collection were picked at optimum ripeness and maturity. HER wines are made from sustainably farmed grape varieties of the highest quality, sourced from the Cape Winelands. The ladies have an advantage in that they can control the complexity and depth in flavour with this collection because, thanks to partnerships, they can source high-quality grapes from different outskirts of the Cape Winelands in order to satisfy the avid local wine buyer.

The first to be released to market is the Shiraz and Pinotage, simple reds that can be paired with some braai steak and veggies, the any-given-day type of red.

HER Shiraz, 2020

R75 / bottle

Firm tannins support subtle fruit flavours creating a beautiful wine with strength and complexity.

HER Pinotage, 2020

R75 / bottle This youthful wine is zesty and packed with fruity, upfront flavours. Yet it is a wine with substance that will linger long on the palate.

“This collection portrays that our diversity, when embraced, can birth something that defines history and would be told by generations to come. Our range represents the village that is our support structure while we advance new narratives and explore the road that is less travelled.”

– Praisy Dlamini, Winemaker at HER

