WIN with BETADINE™!

Natural intimate care for daily freshness and confidence – with Betadine™

To feel fresh and clean from top to toe is high on most women’s daily ‘what I want’ lists, but sometimes – when the weather is hot and humid and the day is busy and demanding – it’s not that easy. This can make women feel self-conscious and anxious about less-than-fresh odours.

Understanding feminine hygiene needs is what Betadine™ Intimate Care range does, says Shannon te Roller, GM of Mundipharma SA, distributors of Betadine® products. In addition to their Daily Intimate Care Gentle Protection range, the company launched a range of three Intimate Care Odour Control1,2 products designed to maintain the health in women’s intimate area and provide protection from unwanted odour, itch, or irritation.

The range consists of Betadine™ Daily Intimate Care Odour Control Wash, Betadine™ Daily Intimate Care Odour Control Foam, and Betadine™ Daily Intimate Care Odour Control Wipes.1,2

“Everyday realities such as perspiration, periods, and even some foods can lead to undesirable feminine odours, often making women uncomfortable,” says Te Roller. “Our Odour Control1,2 range has a unique TRI-CARE+™ formulation (Immortelle, Sensiva™ SC 50 and Citrofol™ Al), with Witch Hazel that provides advanced deodorizing effects to keep unwanted odours at bay and added prebiotics to help maintain the pH balance of a woman’s intimate flora.” All intimate care products are also soap, paraben, and colourant free; hypoallergenic, and gynaecologically tested.

“Mundipharma is continuously developing our Women’s Health range and is committed to women’s wellness and empowerment throughout South Africa,” adds Te Roller.

The Betadine™ Daily Intimate Care Odour Control products1,2 are available from leading retailers and pharmacies around the country.

For more information, please visit www.betadine.co.za

