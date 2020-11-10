Competitions 10.11.2020 12:22 pm

WIN your share of ADCO CBD hampers!

In the true spirit of celebrating friendship and connecting, stand a chance to WIN 1 of 3 limited edition ADCO CBD hampers valued at R1 300 each!

Each hamper consists of TWO trendy tote bags, notebooks and pens, designed to turn heads when you and your BFF next hit the town. That’s right – the lucky winners will receive one hamper for themselves, PLUS ONE for a friend!

Trusted, reliable, reputable ADCO CBD products are available from Clicks, Dis-Chem and independent pharmacies. ADCO CBD PAIN is available in drops (15 ml and 30 ml), capsule and gel format (50 g), ADCO CBD STRESS is available in drops (15 ml and 30 ml), chewable pastilles (30 assorted flavours) and capsule format and ADCO CBD DAILY is available in drops (15 ml and 30 ml) and capsule format.   Products are laboratory tested, quality controlled, and do not contain sugar or tartrazine.

For more information please visit www.adcocbd.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook.

Competition closes Sunday, 29 November 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Adco CBD Nov Comp

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition