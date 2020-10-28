WIN with READ Educational Trust

GIVING THAT GOES THE DISTANCE TO SUPPORT LITERACY!

If you’re keen to put some meaning back into giving gifts this festive season, consider purchasing from the READ Online Shop! The READ Online Shop is an initiative by READ Educational Trust, a South African NGO promoting literacy in schools for over 40 years.

Hamper consists of:

2x Red reading boxes 2x playing cards 2x mug & spoon sets 2x t-shirts

*Colours and designs may differ to products depicted in photographs

Visit www.thereadshop.co.za to browse and buy! 100% of the profit from purchases are used to further READ’s work to promote literacy where it’s needed most, in disadvantaged communities countrywide.

Competition closes Sunday, 22 November 2020 at midnight. Winners’ responsible for delivery of their double prizes to friends or family.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

