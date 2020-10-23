Competitions 23.10.2020 02:33 pm

FREE webinar: How small things can have a big impact

David runs courses tailored to various companies’ needs in association with various training practices and specializes in ridding delegates of their fear of numbers and understanding how numbers work. David is currently involved in lecturing and consulting on behavioural economics – the psychology of business.

Join us as we hear from David Zidel, who is both a lecturer and author and has been changing lives and making people count for over 20 years.

He has been a free-lance lecturer since 1997 as well the author of two books:

  • Basic Business Calculations which has sold over 21 000 copies in South Africa.
  • Life on the run – 18 steps to success. This is based on the lessons he learnt while running two Comrades Marathons and how these lessons can be applied to life and business.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 29 October 2020

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

