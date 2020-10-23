FREE webinar: How small things can have a big impact

Join us as we hear from David Zidel, who is both a lecturer and author and has been changing lives and making people count for over 20 years.

He has been a free-lance lecturer since 1997 as well the author of two books:

Basic Business Calculations which has sold over 21 000 copies in South Africa.

Life on the run – 18 steps to success. This is based on the lessons he learnt while running two Comrades Marathons and how these lessons can be applied to life and business.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 29 October 2020

