Competitions 13.10.2020 04:18 pm

FREE webinar: The Consummate Couple – Tips for a healthy relationship

During these current challenging times we are facing due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, ‘DrD’ is a sought after international panellist and global speaker on mental health and post-traumatic growth.

Join us as we hear from Dr Dorianne Weil ‘DrD’, South Africas leading media psychologist who addresses a full spectrum of life-changing, relationship and self-development topics in conversation with TV & radio host, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp

‘DrD’ is a Clinical and Organizational Psychologist with over 30 years experience in hospital, private and corporate practice as well as an internationally recognized and respected inspirational speaker who serves as a mediator, facilitator and executive coach.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 15 October 2020

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

