Competitions 28.9.2020 02:38 pm

FREE webinar: Buying a Home – all you need to know

This webinar is aimed at potential first-time homeowners as we aim to provide you with some advice and useful tips on purchasing a home.

Join us as Denese Zaslansky from Firzt Realty Company in discussion with Elana Afrika review topics such as what to look for when purchasing a home, as well as some practical guidance that will make purchasing a home as exciting and stress-free as possible.

Bio: Denese Zaslansky

Denese Zaslansky is the CEO and founder of First Realty Company and has been involved in real estate for over 27 years. Her knowledge, drive and determination have been the foundation on which the company’s work ethic has been built.

Denese is a leader and teacher and constantly injects her enthusiasm, integrity and work ethic into Firzt Realty Company and those around her.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 1 October 2020

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

 

