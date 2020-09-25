Competitions 25.9.2020 10:11 am

WIN with BRAMLEY!

WIN 1 of 5 BRAMLEY cosmetic hampers valued at over R500 each!

Hamper includes:

  1. Magnolia tissue oil, body lotion, talcum powder, body butter & foam bath
  2. Bramley pink cosmetic bag
  3. Bramley face cloth
  4. Sensitive body lotion, body spray, face serum and eye gel
  5. Transport bag

For almost twenty years Bramley has been caring for women with our famous Bramley Magnolia Tissue Oil and other essential body care ranges and products.
Following the success of the Magnolia Sensitive Skin Range, Bramley are very excited to announce the latest release in this product range – Magnolia Tissue Oil Sensitive Skin Gel.

Bramley Tissue Oil Sensitive Skin Gel – R26.99 for 100ml
The best way to repair or prevent dry skin!
This amazing, silky touch, easily absorbed, non-greasy, oil based treatment gel is enriched with a blend of active natural oils (Argan, Olive and Jojoba oil) antioxidants, vitamins and our unique Bio-Pharm Oil.  This bespoke formulation replaces dry skin creams with 100% active ingredients thus resulting in healthy toned skin texture and is highly effective for treatment of dry skin conditions. This gel can be used daily in combination with Magnolia tissue oil, lotion and body butter.

  • non-greasy and easily absorbed.
  • Enriched with a variety of 100% active natural oils, antioxidants and vitamins.
  • amazing silky touch.
  • treatment for the improvement and appearance of scars, stretchmarks, dehydrated skin.
  • suitable for sensitive and all other skin types.
  • Full body treatment, uses less than a conventional lotion or butter.

Available at selected PEP Stores Nationwide

www.bramleycosmetics.co.za

Competition closes Sunday 25 October 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Bramley Hamper Comp

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


