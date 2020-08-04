WIN with GHD

NEW ghd helios™ professional hairdryer

Meet the lighter and faster NEW ghd helios™ professional hair dryer (R2,900) for ultimate styling control. Why choose ghd helios™? The ghd helios™ delivers smoother results giving 30% more shine* to the hair. The lightweight, longer-life brushless motor is designed for speed, creating a powerful yet highly concentrated airflow to drastically cut your blow-dry time**. Conquer frizz and flyaways with its advanced ionic technology and a bespoke contoured nozzle to ensure a concentrated, even airflow, giving precision styling and resulting in a beautifully smooth finish with 3x more hair alignment*. Style a breath-taking blow dry with the ghd helios™.

The ghd helios™ is available now in the finest salons and ghdhair.com in an array of colours – white, navy blue, deep plum and classic black – to suit you and your style.

Competition closes Sunday, 30 August 2020 at midnight.

Competition closes Sunday, 30 August 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print.

