WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Smartick – Day 19

With so much changing around us, Smartick believes that consistency is key and learning in a fun and entertaining way can strengthen your child’s knowledge and steadily build their skills.

Win a six-month subscription with Smartick valued at R2 400 and gain access to this global online platform that teaches children aged four to 14 how to expand and develop their mathematics skills. Your child will have access to all that the Virtual World of Smartick has to oﬀer.

Visit Smartick to try it for free or watch this useful video for more info.

Competition (Day 19) closes Monday, 8 June 2020 at midnight. New prizes daily!

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Complete the form to enter: