WIN tickets to THE RAND SHOW 2020!

Tickets include:

A one day pass valid for one day only on any one of the six days

Access to the expo

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT AT RAND SHOW 2020?

A brand-new journey awaits.

Discover new, on-trend content, a greater variety of experiences, activations and shows exclusive to Rand Show 2020. Discover a Rand Show created just for you!

The kids are sorted too. The Marvel Find Your Power Junior Super Hero Training Academy, brought in especially for Rand Show 2020, will be there to teach the children some super hero moves and to empower them to be everyday heroes in their day-to-day lives. Kids can also immerse themselves in the Rand Show 2020 exclusive Disney Frozen 2 Enchanted Lands experience or search for Easter eggs in the giant maze.

There is also an amusement park with rides that the whole family can enjoy. Take advantage of the early bird special from 9am – 11am daily. All rides will be valued at 1 ticket, so get down to the show early to avoid disappointment.

Discover a world of tech, video games, esports, and pop culture in Play Zone 2 #connected by Vodacom 4U. Come and play in the FIFA, Fortnite, Assetto Corsa Cup or Counterstrike gaming tournaments and stand a chance of winning amazing cash prizes. Or just immerse yourself in the best gaming the world has to offer. And don’t miss the epic World Cosplay Summit, featuring world-class cosplay and incredible prizes.

Tantalise your taste buds with exciting food and drink experiences in the Foodie Zone, showcasing a Farmers’ Market, Craft Gin & Beer Garden and the Bakers’ Corner, where your kids can have some fun and enjoy the world of baking.

Then, settle in for the Jacarandafm Clash of Kitchens – South Africa’s newest reality cooking challenge, with R150,000 up for grabs in cash and prizes. For those looking to upgrade their homes, we have a Home Makeover valued at over R400,000 to give away with Easy Life Kitchens and Blockhouse.

Rand Show 2020 is truly a jam-packed, festival of fun and discovery for all ages. Book your #MyRandShow tickets online before 31 March 2020 and, not only will you qualify for a big discount, you’ll also be entered to win a brand-new Yamaha Waverunner EX1050 Sport, valued at R245 000.00.

