WIN with Parenty & Marble Rosebank!

Experience their Seven Colour Sundays partnership with Kaya FM, home of the Afropolitan, the weekly lunches will be a celebration of food, music, and family. Conceptualized by Kaya FM’s Greg Maloka and Marble’s owners – Chef David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou –every Sunday, one of the seven colours will dominate the décor and cocktails in Marble; a special edition menu will be available, and Kaya FM’s Greg Maloka will curate music for the bar.

How to enter – Instagram & Facebook:

All you have to do is answer this question, who curated the music for Seven Colour Sundays and tag 3 of your fellow parent friends who you’d like to take with you.

* TAG Marble on Instagram as a location tag and Kaya FM as a tag!

Marble T’s and C’s:

This voucher is for four people to have lunch at Marble restaurant on a Sunday for the Seven Colour Sunday Lunch

The prize will only cover food items from the special edition Seven Colour Sundays menu

The prize is for lunch only on a Sunday only

The voucher is valid until midnight on 31 December 2020

Booking at Marble is essential to claim your prize

Alcohol will be for the winner’s own account

Not transferable for cash

Not transferable to another person

Competition closes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

