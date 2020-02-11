WIN with LAAGER this Valentine’s Day!

Each hamper includes everything you need for a romantic tea for two:

2x bespoke heart mugs and saucers

Laager rooibos and cranberry & wild cherry flavoured rooibos

1x Floral tea towel

A selection of idulgent chocolates and biscuits

From Laager, with love

South African favourite, Laager Rooibos, will warm your heart this Valentine’s Day with their indulgent ‘From Laager, with Love’ giveaway.

Don’t miss out on this heart-warming Valentine’s giveaway from Laager Rooibos! For more recipes, visit www.joekels.co.za or follow @withlovefromthetwins and @LaagerRooibos on Facebook.

And to sweeten the deal, @withlovefromthetwins Laager Rooibos ambassadors, Lebo and Tebo Ndala, have shared their delicious Rooibos Pancake Board recipe – the perfect treat for a Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed or romantic tea break.

ROOIBOS PANCAKE BOARD

PANCAKES:

2 cups flour

2 Tbls sugar

1 Tbls baking powder

2 eggs

1 Tbls vanilla essence

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp mixed spice

2 cups Rooibos-infused milk (boil 2 LAAGER ROOIBOS teabags in 2 cups of milk for 5 minutes. Remove teabags and allow to cool)

1/4 cup butter, melted

In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.

In another bowl, mix Rooibos-infused milk, eggs, vanilla and melted butter together. Mix into dry ingredients.

Preheat a pan/ skillet on medium heat.

Grease the pan with cooking spray.

Use a 1/4 cup measurement cup for the size of a pancake (or your desired size pancake).

Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Place on the board.

CRANBERRY & WILD CHERRY SYRUP:

2 cups water

6 LAAGER CRANBERRY & WILD CHERRY FLAVOURED ROOIBOS teabags

1 1/2 – 2 cups castor sugar

1 cup cherries and cranberries

Bring everything to the boil. Leave it to simmer for 5-7 minutes until reduced to half. Completely cool down and transfer to a sterilized jar.

PANCAKE BOARD:

Slices of bacon, cooked and crispy

Bananas, sliced

Fresh berries: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries

Nutella

Rooibos pancakes

Rooibos syrup in a jar

Fresh cream / yoghurt

Butter

Chocolate sauce

Selection of cheeses: goats cheese, blue cheese, Camembert cheese, mature cheddar

Figs, dried fruit, grapes

Neatly arrange all the components on a huge board.

Competition closes 1 March 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

