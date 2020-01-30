Competitions 30.1.2020 12:48 pm

WIN with Parenty & Nunuki!

Parenty is running a travel pack hamper competition, sponsored by Nunuki and 1 lucky reader gets to take home some amazing Nunuki skincare products for their little one.

Competition is NOW CLOSED.

Congratulations to our winner:

  • Chanthè Innes

Nunuki travel pack hamper includes:

  • 1x  Izey’s hair & body wash
  • 1x Elfie’s cream
  • 1x Nunu’s bath & massage oil
  • 1x Lello’s SPF30 sunscreen
  • 1xMaxi’s pesky bug cream and
  • 1x Dex’s bum paste

All you have to do is:

  1. Follow the ParentySA page
  2. Share this competition to your Instagram page using the # parentysa and tag @ParentySA

Clicke here for more information on Nunuki skin care.

Competition closes Sunday 09 February 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

