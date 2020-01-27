WIN with Silverstar Casino!

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS AN OUTDOOR EVENT AND IS WEATHER DEPENDENT.

Soak up the sun at The Beach at Silverstar Casino with The R&B and Soul Sessions weekend on 1 February 2020!

Come enjoy the best R&B and Soul music with your favourite Radio DJ’s and local artists.

Enjoy a Full Beach experience, street food and amusement rides!!!

Fun in the Sun at The Beach R&B Soul Sessions Weekend!!!

Dates and Times:

Saturday 01 February 2020 Doors open 12h00 – background music until 15h00 First DJ 15h00 Event ends 23h00 No interval



The following DJ’s will be playing on the day:

Saturday 1 Feb

Ernest Pillay (Host)

Mo G (Metro FM)

Paul Mtirara (702)

Presss

Ismail Abrahams & Amon Mokoena (Motsweding FM & Metro FM)



Competition closes 28 January 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

