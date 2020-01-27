WIN with Silverstar Casino!

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS AN OUTDOOR EVENT AND IS WEATHER DEPENDENT.
Soak up the sun at The Beach at Silverstar Casino with The R&B and Soul Sessions weekend on 1 February 2020!
Come enjoy the best R&B and Soul music with your favourite Radio DJ’s and local artists.
Enjoy a Full Beach experience, street food and amusement rides!!!
Fun in the Sun at The Beach R&B Soul Sessions Weekend!!!
Dates and Times:
- Saturday 01 February 2020
- Doors open 12h00 – background music until 15h00
- First DJ 15h00
- Event ends 23h00
- No interval
The following DJ’s will be playing on the day:
Saturday 1 Feb
- Ernest Pillay (Host)
- Mo G (Metro FM)
- Paul Mtirara (702)
- Presss
- Ismail Abrahams & Amon Mokoena (Motsweding FM & Metro FM)
Competition closes 28 January 2020 at midnight.
Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.