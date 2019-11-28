Competitions 28.11.2019 11:25 am

WIN with Fordoun Hotel!

Stand a chance to WIN a 2-night midweek stay for two in a superior Mountain View Suite at Fordoun, valued at R9 920!

This competition is available to The Citizen Premium members, click here to enter now.

Prize is valid for 6 months from the month of issue: January 2020. This prize is not transferrable from the 15th December 2019 to 15th January 2020.

Prize includes:

  • 2-Night midweek accommodation and breakfast for two people sharing

Competition closes 12 January 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run in print and on The Citizen Premium. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

