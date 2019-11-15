WIN with Kapersky!

This competition is available to The Citizen Premium members, click here to enter now.

Ensure a safe online shopping experience this Black Friday

The much-anticipated Black Friday shopping event is almost here, and many online stores are already advertising juicy discounts and other promotions. While it is an exciting time for shoppers, those who enjoy the convenience of online Black Friday shopping must be mindful of the fact that sellers are not the only ones on the hunt for buyers. Lurking in the shadows are cybercriminals armed with banking Trojans poised to steal the personal data and payment details of online shoppers over this time. And often online Black Friday shoppers are easy targets as people drop their guard in the excitement and hype.

To ensure you can enjoy a safe online shopping experience this Black Friday, follow some of the below tips provided from Kaspersky.

To enjoy a safe online Black Friday shopping experience, Kaspersky recommends the following steps and tips:

Avoid buying anything online from websites that look potentially dangerous or which resembles an incomplete version of a trusted brand’s website

Avoid shopping online on store websites registered on free hosting services

Carefully study the URLs of pages with forms requesting confidential data. If the address consists of a meaningless set of characters or the URL looks suspicious, do not proceed with the payment

Do not click on unknown links in emails received or links within social media messages, even if these are from people you know. Cybercriminals try an array of tactics to trick potential online shoppers and fake deals can be a reality here

Consider getting yourself a separate card for online purchases and don’t keep large sums of money on this card

Ensure all devices you use to shop online are protected with a strong and reliable IT security solution or software

