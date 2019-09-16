2 RAYLITE BATTERIES UP FOR GRABS!

Competition closes on 30 September at midnight.

Raylite Battery Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



Silence, efficiency and comfort are what makes the electric car special.

The future of motoring is silent and less harmful on the planet with the introduction of fully-electric cars.

This transition happened as vehicle manufacturers were required to cut down emissions and reduce their carbon footprint.

It started with the introduction of Hybrid cars, which made use of the traditional fuel-powered engine along with a battery-powered motor for shorter distances. The Hybrid car served as a springboard for manufacturers to explore the idea of fully electric cars that no longer rely on fuel, and, through technology they have achieved zero-emission status.

Solutions by Tesla, BMW and Nissan have welcomed fully-electric vehicles by adopting pouch lithium-ion batteries — a single car containing multiple battery packs that power the car for a particular range. However, charging these cars relies on grid power, which would come from a standard wall socket. We see you, Eskom.

Cars such as the Nissan Leaf are equipped with a battery pack that allows the driver to travel up to 363km on a full-charge. While this range is substantially less than a car that uses fuel, it is primarily a city car and should be used as such. Cars such as the BMW i8 or the Tesla Model S can travel up to 1000km. Based on the range extension for larger electric vehicles, more and more drivers are making the conscious decision to switch to electric vehicles.

The result is a need for the infrastructure that accommodate electric cars. As the technology progresses and becomes more and more popular, we see more filling stations and shopping centres placing charging stations on their property. This is only one part of the infrastructure required. The larger picture requires battery specialists that are able to assess, repair and service these batteries going forward.

Ryan Annandale of Battery Centre says the largest battery specialist network in South Africa is geared and ready for the future of motoring. This upward shift is what positions Battery Centre as leaders in electric vehicle battery servicing in South Africa.

For more info visit battery Centre.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.