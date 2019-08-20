WIN FIRE & FEAST FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS!

Competition closes on 29 August at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Fire & Feast Food Festival Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



PLUS read below to find out more about the Fire & Feast Food Festival on the 6th & 8th September 2019 at the Ticketpro Dome.:

Things heat up at the third annual Fire & Feast Meat Festival

Johannesburg: From Friday, 6 September to Sunday, 8 September 2019 the popular Fire & Feast Meat & Food Festival will help South Africans shake off the winter cobwebs and slide into Spring over a weekend-long love affair of meat, fire, braais and live music.

The ultimate eat, meat, feast (repeat) foodie festival experience, taking place at the Ticketpro Dome, is a fusion of celebrity chefs, foodies, braai-masters, butchers and industry experts. Plus, MiCasa, Robbie Wessels, Kobus de Kock Jnr and Andre Kriel from Black Cat Bones, Catherine Grenfell and Cito and Martin from one of SA’s top rock bands – Wonderboom – are just some of the special entertainment performances included in the weekend line-up. It truly promises to be a feast for all your senses.

Sponsored by Crown National, this quintessential, proudly South African festival will showcase the hottest braai products and versatile braaiing methods. In addition to the Chilli Competition fired up by Hot 91.9FM, Braai Wars between celebrities and chefs, visitor contests to crown the ‘Braai Champion’ across three disciplines; Potjie, Barbeque and Steak & Braai Broedjies, there’s also an authentic ‘Flavours of the World’ experience, promoting cultural delights from ten countries, including Thailand, Japan, Turkey, South Africa, Italy, Indian, Morocco, Mexico, Portugal and Korea. The Wine Tasting Zone, and The Jack Daniels Cave proves that there’s something for everyone at this family-friendly event.

More sizzling hot announcements coming soon, visit www.fireandfeast.co.za to find out more. Don’t miss out on the ultimate foodie event of the year. Tickets are available on Computicket.com;

Adults: R120

Students/Pensioners: R80

Kids U12: R20

Look out for the weekend pass at R200p/p, as well as the festival’s currency BraaiBucks

(One taster is valued at R25)

Fire & Feast Meat Festival Schedule

Friday, 6 September: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, 7 September: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, 8 September: 10am – 6pm

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.