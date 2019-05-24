3 SIGNED LIONS JERSEYS PLUS TICKETS UP FOR GRABS!

There are only four more rounds of Super Rugby fixtures left before the knockout stages, and things are looking good for the Emirates Lions, who currently sit in 3rd place on the SA conference and in 6th place overall. If the next few games are anything like Saturday’s match against the Highlanders, the Lions are well on their way to making it into the quarterfinals.

To keep spirits high, Emirates are giving away a Lions rugby jersey signed by the entire team, as well as two general access tickets to the Lions vs Stormers match on 1 June at Emirates Airline Park.

Emirates’ partnership with the Lions has grown from strength to strength over the past five years. The association with the Johannesburg-based rugby team has enabled Emirates to be part of Park Ellis – a famous and historic venue in the city, most notable for hosting the Rugby World Cup Final in 1995, the same year Emirates first started operations to South Africa. Today, Emirates trades and provides connections for South Africans from Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg to Dubai to 158 destinations in 86 countries. This year, Emirates celebrates yet another milestone, flying for ten years from Durban to the world. To commemorate this, Emirates has introduced their first class cabin to flights flying to and from Durban on the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER.

Competition closes on 29 May at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply.

