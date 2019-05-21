SPANISH DANCE TICKETS UP FOR GRABS!

Joburg-based Spanish dance company, El Rincon Flamenco, returns to the Joburg Theatre stage (Lesedi Theatre, formerly known as the Fringe and Tesson Theatre) to perform Esencia Flamenca – a showcase that promises passion, drama and rhythmic tapas for the soul!

Directly translated as the ‘Essence of Flamenco’, Esencia Flamenca’s befitting title embodies the true spirit of flamenco and its inexplicable mysticism.

The esteemed Dame Hazel Acosta (founder of El Rincon in 1998) will direct the showcase.

For more info visit joburgtheatre.com

Competition closes on 26 May at midnight.

Tickets are valid for 30 May only.

