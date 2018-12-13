WIN BILLIONS BUBBLE SHOW TICKETS!

Africa Events are very excited to announce that the award winning Underwater Bubble Show, promoted by Africa Events and hosted at Sun Arena Time Square, all the way from Latvia will be coming to South Africa this December.

The Underwater Bubble Shows Enrico Pezzoli and his team have travelled the world, entertaining audiences in more than 53 countries. This Show combines illusions, Circus arts, laser, Bubble and Dance and more.

They have performed for many well-known institutes like SOCHI OLYMPIC GAMES 2014, BRITISH AIRWAYS, SWATCH, HOUSE OF PRINCE, L’OREAL, MARGARET ASTOR, BAYER, CHICCO, SOLAOPTICAL, PROCTER & GAMBLE, TELE 2, TETRA-PAK,COCA-COLA as well as World Trade Centre Latvia, Opera & Ballet Festival Riga, but to name a few.

They have Travelled to Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Dubai, Oman, Hong Kong and all over the Europe. In 2018 the Underwater Bubble Show received the award for “Best Family Show”.

Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria.

Show Dates & Times:

21 December – 2pm and 7pm

20, 23, 27, 28, 29 December, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 January – 2pm.

Book now at www.webtickets.co.za

More information visit www.billionsbubbleshow.co.za

