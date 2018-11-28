WIN A CATRICE COSMETICS HAMPER!

CATRICE extends their range of foundation shades for greater inclusivity!

Innovative, high-quality products that are inspired by the latest trends from catwalks around the world, CATRICE’s makeup ranges always strive for greater range of applications, richer pigmentation and extended variety.

We are thrilled to introduce our latest foundation extensions available in Bronze Beige, Toffee Beige, Chestnut Beige and decadent Espresso Beige.

The foundation’s soft and ultra-light feel to the skin creates a perfect complexion that lasts up to 24 hours. In addition to this, CATRICE takes pride in increasing their efforts toward social responsibility and are proud to say that these luxurious, rich foundations are 100% vegan!

Visit www.catrice.eu/za

Available at Dis-Chem, Zando, Takealot.

Competition closes at midnight on 5 December 2018.

T&Cs apply. By entering this competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

