WIN AN ESSENCE COSMETICS HAMPER!

South Africa, known as The Rainbow Nation, emulates cultural diversity and the strength of its people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Together we are proud of our unique heritage and celebrate this with the launch of essence’s enhanced shade selection for foundations. There are so many different and colourful expressions of beauty in our country and what better brand than essence to echo this sentiment?

As varied as South Africa’s numerous beauties, are essence’s vast array of foundations. essence is a brand that celebrates your inherent uniqueness, your individuality, that quintessential quality that makes you ‘you’. Favourite essence foundations such as the soft touch mousse make-up now come in an extended selection of shades to match every skin tone, from creamy dreamy caramel to luxurious dark mahogany. Furthermore, the new #instaperfect foundation range will allow a flawless look for nearly every woman. Everyone who is still struggling with finding a matching shade will love to customize their nuance with the new darkening and lightening drops. #TeamFlawless #facefulessence

For further details on the new #instaperfect foundation range visit essence.eu

Available at Dis-Chem, Foschini, Jet, and online at Zando, Takealot.

Complete the entry form below to enter:

Essence Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one or more of The Citizen's free online daily newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



Competition closes at midnight on Friday 30 November 2018.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.