Competitions 31.8.2018 10:12 am

M&M’s HAMPER UP FOR GRABS

STAND A CHANCE TO WIN 1 0F 3 M&M’s HAMPER WORTH R1 000!

Stand a chance to win with M&M’s. Since August was Women’s Month, the good folk at M&M’s – the world’s most shareable snack – have collated some of their favourite movies that inspire and empower women. Cosy up to your bestie and binge-watch classic movies The Help, The Devil Wears Prada, and Bend It Like Beckham, to name a few. As a sweet treat to bingewatch some of these empowering movies, The Citizen has partnered with M&M’s to give away three hampers worth R1 000. They include an M&M’s “twodie” – a hoodie for two people; products – chocolate and peanuts; and novelties.

To enter, complete the form below:

M&M competition 2

 

 

 

The competition closes on Friday, 7 September 2018 at midnight.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

 

 

 

 

