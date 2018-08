JOIN OUR PHAKAAATHI FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE!

Calling all Premier League fans! Use your knowledge of the game to stand a chance to WIN awesome prizes in our new Phakaaathi Private Fantasy Premier League competition in association with Canon and Fair Price.

Sign up for free and use your budget of £100m to pick your squad of 15 players from the Premier League.

Our fantasy league competition will run for 10 months from 1 August 2018 with new prizes up for grabs each month. Each month the person that accumulates the most points for the given month will win our prize of the month.

This month you could win a Canon PowerShot SX730 HS worth R4 999 proudly sponsored by Canon.

Registration is a once of process and then you’ll be in the game for each month of the Phakaaathi Fantasy League competition, remember to keep your team updated!

Get started in 3 easy steps:

Register your team at fantasy.premierleague.com (see our how to guide for help) Then complete the entry form on this page to receive your league code from The Citizen and join our private league (for help using the league code click here) Once you have submitted the form on this page, your league code will appear as an image (please save this code for future use). If you’ve lost your code please SMS the keyword FANTASY, followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521 and the code will be resent to your phone (SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply)

For help with registering and joining the league click on the following:

How to register for Fantasy Premier League, click here.

How to join Phakaaathi Fantasy League, click here.

To join, complete the entry form below to receive our league code:

Phakaaathi Fantasy League 2018/2019 Name * First Last

Cell *

Email *

Date of Birth *

Suburb of Residence

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one or more of The Citizen's free online daily newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



NEW PRIZES UP FOR GRABS EACH MONTH UNTIL MAY 2019!

The competition closes on Sunday, 30 September 2018 at midnight.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

In addition the following competition rules will apply: