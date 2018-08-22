WIN DOUBLE VIP SNEAKER EXCHANGE POP UP TICKETS!

Newtown Junction, the mall that celebrates South African culture has partnered with Sneakers Exchange – Africa’s largest sneaker trading event – to showcase the very best of South African culture, with Cassper Nyovest as the headline vendor , exhibiting his Family Tree merchandise alongside many other talented vendors.

Dubbed the new place to be at in Johannesburg, Newtown Junction has turned a new leaf, bringing culture closer to the consumers that live in and around Newtown.

“We are on a rebranding and revamping journey that’s looking strictly at advocating for South African culture. We are a mall that believes in the betterment of South Africans, we want to create a space that our consumers can completely identify with” – says Heloise van Niekerk, Newtown Junction Assets Manager.

True to their core focus of showcasing South African culture, the mall is hasting this event so people can buy or sell sneakers while immersing themselves in the authenticity of street culture.

“The partnership with Sneaker exchange and Cassper Nyovest is a no-brainer. They represent the very best of South African youth culture. They speak partly to what Newtown Junction advocates for. So, we thought, why not collaborate and bring Joburgers an experience they’ll never forget,” – adds Maria Mailula, Newtown Junction General Manager

The Sneaker Exchange pop up will take place at Newtown Junction on the 25 August, with different customizer showcasing their talents.

To enter, complete the entry form below.

Sneaker Exchange - Competition Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one or more of The Citizen's free online daily newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



The competition closes on Friday, 24 August at 10:00.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.