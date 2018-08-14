WIN NEW adidas NEMEZIS 18+ SOCCER BOOTS!

adidas Football has launched its new Team Mode pack, featuring four of the brand’s flagship boots in striking new colour schemes ahead of the 2018-19 professional season.

Containing the Predator 18+, Nemeziz 18+, X18+ and Copa 18, the collection will be worn by some of the local game’s biggest stars, including Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khama Billiat, Daniel Cardoso and many more adidas-sponsored athletes.

The Predator 18+ gets a new black, white and red colour scheme — a classic combination for the Predator franchise. This high-performance boot, which is worn by international stars like Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil and locally by Thulani Hlatshwayo, boasts a host of on-pitch technology, including a Forged Knit midfoot structure for stability, a Sockfit Collar for support and comfort and internal Boost midsole for maximum energy return. The Predator 18+ is also available in a Cage version.

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi’s boot of choice, the Nemeziz 18+ comes in a bright blue and white colour scheme. Designed to enhance the performance of agile players, the boot features Agility bandage and Torsion tapes technologies that provide ultimate lockdown support and will be worn in the PSL by the likes of Teboho Mokena. The Nemeziz is also available in a Cage edition.

The X18+, which is designed to unleash the speed of the game’s most dangerous players, gets a striking yellow, black and blue colour scheme. To provide stability and support at high speed, the X18+ features a laceless upper and a low-cut claw collar to secure the foot, and is compiled of an ultra-thin woven grid to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel.

The X18+ is also available as a cage shoe, featuring the same colouring, claw collar construction and laceless upper as the on-pitch boot. The lifestyle sneaker comes in a bright yellow colour scheme.

The Copa18 features a bold silver, blue and red colour scheme, combining a Leather Embossed Vamp for ball control, Sock Construction System and compression fold-over tongue for supportive fit and stability.

The Predator, Nemeziz and X18+ are also available as a lifestyle remake, taking them from the stadium to the street.

The full collection will be on display at the launch of the new season of the adidas Tango League, which pits South Africa’s best street ballers against each other in a tournament which combines footballing skills and social media prowess. The Tango League kicks off on 17 August at The Base in northern Johannesburg.

The “Team Mode” pack is available now at adidas.co.za and select retailers.

