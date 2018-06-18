WIN DOUBLE TICKETS TO RUSH

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS:

If you’re not sure what all the fuss about esports is, consider this: in 2017 an esports event called the Intel® Extreme Masters World Championship held in Poland set a new record for live attendance with more than 173,000 people attending to watch the action – live, in real time. That’s about 100,000 people more than the Superbowl got! In fact, esports is recognised as the fastest growing spectator sport in the world.

Rush is an opportunity for all local gaming fans and enthusiasts to get a small taste of this esports phenomenon first hand.

The tournament line-up includes:

CS:GO 5 vs. 5 on PC – 16 teams

Fortnite 1 vs. 1 on mobile – 64 players

FIFA 18 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 320 players

Quake Cup 1 vs. 1 on PC – 32 players

Dragon Ball FighterZ 1 vs. 1 on PC – 32 players

Hearthstone 1 vs. 1 on mobile – 32 players

VainGlory 5 vs.5 on mobile – 16 teams

Gran Turismo 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 32 players

Tekken 7 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 32 players

Streetfighter V 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 32 players

EVENT DETAILS:

When: 29 June – 1 July 2018 [Friday: 10am-7pm | Saturday: 9am-7pm | Sunday: 9am-4pm]

Where: Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Cost: Day Pass (valid for entry for one day only): R60 | Weekend Pass (valid for entry for all three days): R100. Tickets on sale at Computicket or at the door.

www.rushesports.co.za

