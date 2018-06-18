WIN DOUBLE TICKETS TO RUSH

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED.
CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS:
- Tiisetso Monareng
- Pat Doran
- Justices Mufamadi
- Hindy Jordan
- Julian Piquito
- Vanessa Cele
- Mamorena Thejane
- Leslie Louw
- Mbuso Shabalala
- Brett Summersett
- Sandile Ngcobo
- Ntebaleng Makua
- Aletia Dreyer
- Roxanne Erasmus
- Bronwyn Dreyer
- Stephen Carolin
- Lesole Serobatse
- Thinawanga Doctor
- Lebogang LSG Senkge
- Abraham Mtsweni
- David Mojela
- Thuso Mbongo
- Derusha Naidoo
- Montebatsi Masia
- Peter Van Staden
If you’re not sure what all the fuss about esports is, consider this: in 2017 an esports event called the Intel® Extreme Masters World Championship held in Poland set a new record for live attendance with more than 173,000 people attending to watch the action – live, in real time. That’s about 100,000 people more than the Superbowl got! In fact, esports is recognised as the fastest growing spectator sport in the world.
Rush is an opportunity for all local gaming fans and enthusiasts to get a small taste of this esports phenomenon first hand.
The tournament line-up includes:
- CS:GO 5 vs. 5 on PC – 16 teams
- Fortnite 1 vs. 1 on mobile – 64 players
- FIFA 18 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 320 players
- Quake Cup 1 vs. 1 on PC – 32 players
- Dragon Ball FighterZ 1 vs. 1 on PC – 32 players
- Hearthstone 1 vs. 1 on mobile – 32 players
- VainGlory 5 vs.5 on mobile – 16 teams
- Gran Turismo 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 32 players
- Tekken 7 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 32 players
- Streetfighter V 1 vs. 1 on PS4 – 32 players
EVENT DETAILS:
When: 29 June – 1 July 2018 [Friday: 10am-7pm | Saturday: 9am-7pm | Sunday: 9am-4pm]
Where: Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
Cost: Day Pass (valid for entry for one day only): R60 | Weekend Pass (valid for entry for all three days): R100. Tickets on sale at Computicket or at the door.
