WIN A BOTTLE OF REMY MARTIN VSOP!

THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS:

Johan Bothma

Dirk Odendaal

Gift Magomolo

The House of Rémy Martin, a world leader in cognac, is showcasing their Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP) variant with The Citizen. One life/Live them is their campaign that celebrates an individual’s multiple talents, by understanding that people are not defined by one talent or skill, but are multi-faceted, with many passions. It is a call to live richer and larger lives.

The Citizen will be giving away three bottles of Rémy Martin VSOP to three lucky readers. If you think you live life the Rémy Martin way, show us by entering.

Not for sale to persons under 18.

Complete the entry for below to enter:

This competition closes on Tuesday 29 May at midnight.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.