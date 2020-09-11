The Yellow Rental Company – Keeping you on the road

Bakkie and van rental is the core of what we do at The Yellow Rental Company. We make it our priority to keep our clients on the road by offering a range of transportation-related services.
We understand just how important it is for businesses and private individuals alike, to have access to various transport options, whether it is bakkie or van hire, trailer hire, or simply some helpful advice.
Hiring, especially in the current climate, can make a lot more sense than buying. And we have made it as easy and as affordable as possible, for clients all throughout South Africa to get their hands on the transport they need.
We’ve sourced our rentals from the best brands in South African and each of our rental options are well-maintained and ready to use. Our bakkies and vans also come with the option of damage cover.
Our Current Services
To give our clients everything they could possibly need, we have a wide range of services. Currently, we offer:
Bakkie Hire
Renting a bakkie is the ideal option for anyone needing to move things like produce, construction materials, furniture and more. Our selection of bakkies can be hired from one of our 14 nationwide branches.
Van Hire
For clients needing closed transport, our vans are the best rental option. They can be used by caterers, movers, or anyone looking for a safe way to get their things from A to B.
Trailer Hire
Just need a little bit of extra space? Hiring a trailer might be exactly what you need. Trailers can be hitched to most cars, and they are very easy to use.
Trailers come in all shapes and sizes, and some are open while others are closed. Their versatility is as appealing as the affordable rental prices.
You might also be interested in hiring a truck.
One-Way Rentals
Most rental companies will require you to return the rental to the same branch from which you’ve hired it. This is not very helpful if you are moving to another town and won’t be making the return journey.
For those who are going one-way, we have a one-way rental service, which means you can drop off the rental at another branch.
Trailer Sales, Servicing, and Repairs
We know our way around a trailer and so we not only rent trailers, we also repair and service them. If you are in the market for a new trailer, we can also sell you one.
Visit Bakkie and Van Hire, The Yellow Rental Company’s website to get a free quote!
