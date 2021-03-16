Reitumetse Makwea
16 Mar 2021
Stokvel helps members invest in property

The group also have projects for student accommodation, Airbnb, office space, lifestyle estates and more, which will see a sizeable return on investment.

House for sale. Picture: iStock
A property lifestyle stokvel called the Bantu Fund Savings Stokvel which began with a few people contributing R100 a month has grown to more than 700 members – and they are buying property with their collective savings. Bantu Fund Savings stokvel manager Mthobisi Dzanibe said stokvels were no longer about only contributing for groceries or splitting money at the end of the year, but now about making long-term investments. “A group of our stokvel members have managed to secure 10 apartments within their two years of investing,” said Dzanibe. “Anyone can simply spend R100 on takeaways, at that moment that...