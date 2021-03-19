 
 
South African consumers let down by watchdogs

Business Insight 53 mins ago

Despite progressive laws and bodies put in place to protect buyers, a lot more could be done to ensure they are protected.

Ina Opperman
19 Mar 2021
08:00:10 AM
Picture: EPA-EFE

We all pay for goods and services and we should be protected when we buy and use these goods and services. With our progressive Constitution and other legislation, such as the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), South African consumers should be protected. Are we? The short answer? Not so much. However, it is not only government that should protect consumers, but the private sector too. Consumers should also protect themselves by ensuring they know enough about their legal rights and responsibilities. Government has the biggest responsibility because it enforces the laws that protect us, but why does it not feel like...

