 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New tax laws coming in March – how will they affect you?

Personal Finance 6 hours ago

The final step in National Treasury’s harmonising rules of retirement funds hopes to bring provident funds in line with other retirement vehicles.

Gareth Collier / Moneyweb
08 Feb 2021
05:00:31 AM
PREMIUM!
New tax laws coming in March – how will they affect you?

Picture: iStock

The latest Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which includes changes to the laws that govern provident and provident preservation funds, is set to come into effect on 1 March. This piece of legislation is the final step in National Treasury’s process of harmonising the rules of retirement funds, including pension, provident, preservation and retirement annuity funds What is the purpose of the legislative changes? One of the main aims of these legislative changes is to create a uniform retirement fund system across all types of retirement funding vehicles. These changes will also serve to iron out anomalies and to make the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Sars slams Mkhwebane’s ‘worrying ignorance’ of the law in review of Pillay pension report 10.12.2019
8 tips to help you if you realise you can’t afford to retire 21.11.2019
How to have a better retirement 14.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.